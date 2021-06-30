Win $250 Wegmans gift card with Hit the Trail Passport program

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Hikers can win a $250 gift card to Wegmans by completing the store’s Hit the Trail Passport program.

Passport booklets can be downloaded here. At each trail, hikers can rub the trail markers to record their visit right in the passport. Location for submitting a completed passport changes depending on the participating area. Once submitted, hikers will be entered to win different incentives from Wegmans such as reusable bags and entered for a change to win a $250 gift card.

The Town of Perinton is encouraging hikers to participate in the program by hiking the Crescent Trail. The Trail is nearly 35 miles long, but the hikes in the passport are short-distance walks of less than two hours that loop around to end at the start. Hikers can do four or five mile hikes, or go up to 16 miles, all within Perinton.

Passport booklets can be picked up at the Perinton Wegmans, Fairport/East Rochester Wegmans or the Perinton Community Center. Pick at least 10 trails to explore and use the special rubbing found on trail signage to mark your passport.

Drop off the completed passport to the PCC by October 31.

More information on the Perinton trail can be found here.