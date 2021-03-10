Perinton leaders and businesses alarmed with proposed changes to Erie Canal

PERINTON, NY (WROC)- Residents, businesses, and leaders in the Town of Perinton are raising concerns over a proposal in the state budge that if adopted would change whose has decision making power over the Erie canal.

The ‘Canal System Revitalization Act’, included in the New York state budget, was drafted without input from the community, according to the Perinton Town supervisor and this could have devastating impacts on the economics of the town.

“The act was kind of put in there in the last minute,” said Ciaran Hanna, Perinton Town supervisor. “A lot of the economics of this region is tied to the canal. So its very important and something we should feel we should have some input in.”

In the Town of Perinton, the canal is essential to all aspects of life. People living here use it for recreation and businesses rely on it to bring in money.

“Canal is everything, it’s basically the focal point, it really makes the basin,” said Paul Zachman, Co-owner Seven Story Brewing.

“I use the canal path for running, walking with my family, my kids ride bikes on it, the canal is everything to me,” said Casey Dunlavey, co-owner Seven Story Brewing.

Paul Zachman and Casey Dunlavey are co-owners at the Seven Story Brewing company. They chose the location along the canal specifically because of the waterfront access and for many businesses like them, the canal is tied to their economics.

“The natural aesthetics are great for our customers to be able to sit back, and see the beautiful waterfront and take in some of the history as well. So it’s very important both in my personal life and for our business as well,” said Dunlavey.

The State Canal system revitalization act would create an independent board of state agency leaders and canal revitalization experts that would control funding for the canal, and make decisions on revitalization projects.

“The Act establishes a mechanism to leverage public-private partnerships to provide an

ongoing source of funding for projects along the Canal corridor that will benefit Canal

communities for years to come. This will be especially important for those cities, towns

and villages that have been impacted by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Summary of New York State Canal System Revitalization Act

Responsibilities including; fixing and collecting fees, rents and charges for the use of facilities within or outside the canal system. Identifying and funding projects that will support Canal revitalization.

This is concerning to business leaders, community members and town leaders in Perinton that believe they and other community along the canal deserve a say in what happens to the canal.

“Many of them, that’s their livelihood and they have no idea what powers this trust is going to have, no idea what their vision is of the canal,” said Ciaran Hanna, Perinton Town supervisor. “A lot of the economics of this region is tied to the canal. So its very important and something we should feel we should have some input in.”

“My hope would just be a continued partnership, on the high level and the local level and hopefully handed down then to the business and hopefully we’ll be able to play a role in the continued growth and maintenance of the canal,” said Dunlavey.

Stakeholders here along the canal do want a revitalization, the just want a say in what happens in the future going forward.

The act does “requires reasonable representation on the Trust Board from regions adjacent to or in the vicinity of the Canal System,” but the hope is to have the act retracted from the state budge and revised.

The Canal system revitalization act is included in the state budget, which state legislators are scheduled to act on by April 1.