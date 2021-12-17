WATCH LIVE: Pedestrian fatally struck in crash involving MSCO patrol vehicle on Pittsford Palmyra Rd.

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was pronounced dead after a crash involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle near Pittsford Palmyra Road and Moseley Road in Perinton on Friday morning.

The Monroe County Sherriff’s Office will provide an update on this incident at 7:30 a.m.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigating this pedestrian-car crash in the Town of Perinton.

Access to Pittsford Palmyra Road on Highway 31 and Moseley Road has been blocked off to traffic pending this investigation. Police officials have asked the public to avoid the area at this time.

News 8 crew members reported a large police presence at the scene of the incident.

A press conference is expected to start at 7:15 a.m. where more information will be shared.

Officials have not specified the moments leading up to the car crash and have not provided the amount of occupants involved.

Investigators were at the scene of the crash from around 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

BREAKING: Police are investigating an MVA accident involving a MCSO patrol vehicle, that left a pedestrian dead. This occurring in Perinton by Wegmans, on 31F



Learning more from deputies at 7:15…stay with @News_8 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) December 17, 2021

Background Information:

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.