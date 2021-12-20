Pedestrian fatally struck by sheriff’s office patrol vehicle in Perinton identified

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old Perinton man, who was killed after being struck Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle near Pittsford Palmyra Road and Moseley Road in Perinton early Friday morning, was identified by authorities Monday as Wesley Soper.

Officials also identified the deputy involved — Deputy Michael Houlihan. Police say he’s been a deputy sheriff for three years and three months, and is assigned to Road Patrol.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Officials say the deputy was observing a suspicious vehicle that was parked across Moseley Road when he hit Soper, a pedestrian. The deputy was not on call at the time.

Investigators say the deputy involved turned on his body-camera right before he began to provide life-saving measures to the man he struck. The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries at Strong Hospital.

Police say the investigation continues, including identifying witnesses, looking for potential video footage of the incident, reviewing body worn camera video, reviewing police radio audio traffic, and a mechanical inspection of the striking patrol vehicle.

Authorities say the investigation found the patrol vehicle was traveling at 47 mph when it was headed westbound on Route 31, where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. Police say that information was gathered from the vehicle’s AVL (automatic vehicle locator), a system that tracks MCSO fleet vehicles based on GPS.

Police say the vehicle’s air bags did not deploy and the vehicle’s black box did not start a separate incident to record his speed.

The New York State Attorney General’s office is involved with the investigation, per state law.

Three days following the incident, the following statement was issued by the Attorney General’s Office:

“Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.”

