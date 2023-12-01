ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman died Friday after being hit by a car in the parking lot of the Perinton Wegmans.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a male driver was pulling into a parking space at the Pittsford Palmyra Road Wegmans around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when he ran over a woman who was exiting her car.

She was hospitalized in critical condition and died from her injuries Friday morning.

Investigators determined sun glare was a contributing factor in the crash. Further investigations ruled out drugs, alcohol, and speed.