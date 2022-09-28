PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — No criminal charges will be filed against the Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy who fatally struck a Perinton man in his patrol vehicle.

Wesley Soper, 32, was hit by the patrol car around 2:30 a.m. along Pittsford-Palmyra Road near Moseley Road on December 17. Investigators said the deputy driving the car, MCSO Deputy Michael Houlihan, was “glancing” at a suspicious vehicle that was parked across Moseley Road when he hit Soper.

Houlihan turned on his body-camera right before he began to provide emergency life-saving measures, but Soper was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to a statement released by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation Wednesday, Houlihan was driving between 4 and 12 mph above the speed limit at the time of the crash, but was “otherwise obeying the rules of the road.”

Investigators say Soper was wearing dark clothing and headphones, walked into the roadway without a walk signal, and did not attempt to press the crosswalk control signal to activate a walk signal.

“Under case law in New York, the deputy’s speeding in this case was not by itself sufficient to be considered criminally negligent, and he did not engage in any other risky or blameworthy behavior,” the AG’s report reads.

The report did find the deputy’s body-worn camera to be helpful in the investigation, but it did not capture video of the actual crash. For that reason, the report recommended that the MCSO equip dashboard cameras in all patrol vehicles.

