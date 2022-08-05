"I always thought the water in here tasted a little off,"

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) —After a fire in January displaced 65 people, tenants at the Pines of Perinton are still addressing living conditions they say are sub-par and unfixed. Further, the town has issued appearance tickets for multiple code violations — including rodents, water leaks, and various damages.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the state condemned this place tomorrow,” said President of the Tenant’s Association, Tim Seegler. He says above all at the Pines of Perinton, they have a water crisis. It started when one of the main water heaters exploded.

“I found five boiled mice that came out of the water heater,” he said. Seegler issued a bulletin telling residents to stop drinking the water immediately.

“Neither the town– the Pines, or (WinnCompanies) have supplied any water for us. This is a humanitarian crisis.” Wegmans has donated multiple pallets of water to residents, but the supply is dwindling.

Elizabeth Morreall says mice are everywhere. She saw the rodents when they were pulled out of the water tank. “Ugh! I still have nightmares about it, and we’re drinking that water– who knows how long?” she says.

Penny Morse moved away from here, the conditions so bad. The mice in the water heater do not surprise her. “I always thought the water in here tasted a little off,” she says.

Seegler says the owner of the complex, WinnCompanies, told him the water was tested and is suitable to drink. He says he’s not buying it. “But we are not drinking it!” he says.

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna says Perinton has issued six appearance tickets to the property owners for 26 code violations, including rodent infestation, water leaks, and drywall damage. The town gave eight comply-by orders on July 13th– with completion on July 29th.

So far, they say only 2 units have been addressed. Seegler says here there are too many problems to count and he feels no one is listening.

“We have black mold, asbestos, and besides electric and other issues, now we have the water crisis,” he says.

The town says a court appearance for the owners of the property regarding the code violations is scheduled for August 16th– unless they take care of the problems before then.

News 8 did reach out to WinnCompanies for a statement but has yet to hear back.

FULL PRESS RELEASE FROM TOWN OF PERINTON:

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna today disclosed that the Town of Perinton Building & Codes Department issued the Pines of Perinton six (6) appearance tickets for 26 code violations in six (6) apartments. This is the culmination of a months-long effort by the Town to address these issues with the property owner. Listed among the violations are water leaks, drywall damage, kitchen and bathroom repairs, window repairs, and rodent infestation.

“Code enforcement is a serious matter and one that we do not take lightly in the Town of Perinton,” said Hanna. “The Town will continue to do our part to hold the Pines of Perinton accountable for providing safe and healthy living conditions for their almost 1,200 residents. Our Perinton Building & Codes officials have made every attempt to work with the Pines management and maintenance staff to see repairs made. We are very disappointed that only two of the eight current violations were addressed. The Town shares in the frustration of the residents, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure these health and safety issues are addressed.”

The Town issued the Pines of Perinton eight (8) compliance orders on July 13, 2022, with comply-by dates of July 29, 2022. After speaking with all involved tenants, only two (2) units had been addressed by the deadline. The Pines did not correct the remaining violations during the compliance period, nor did their management reach out to Building & Codes officials to discuss a path forward. Appearance tickets were issued to the Pines of Perinton on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The Pines of Perinton court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 3 p.m. unless the violations are successfully remediated before that date.

Perinton Building & Codes actively performs inspections and follow-ups on all complaints filed with the office. Any violations of the codes, rules, regulations, ordinances or local laws of the Town of Perinton and New York State Property Maintenance Code are investigated. All complaints with confirmed violations result in the Town addressing the property owners to ensure they comply with local regulations. When voluntary compliance is not achievable, Town code enforcement will, by law, use due process to achieve compliance.

The Town is releasing this information due to expressed community concern and public interest.