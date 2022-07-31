PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours and procession for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport.

Up and down the streets of Perinton, hundreds of police units from many different agencies lit up the neighborhoods while transporting Officer Mazurkiewicz’s casket.

The procession headed west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, left onto Mason Road, left onto Ayrault Road, and then right onto Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Along the procession route, community members hung up blue ribbons in their yards and held up signs saying “Blue Lives Matter.”

Many residents, such as Michael Tetlow, didn’t know Officer Mazurkiewicz personally, but he said he wanted to make sure he showed his sympathy to the family and the police department

“Just to make them know that it really matters to go and take lights off our gazebo and put them up front where everybody can see them and not just tie a ribbon a couple hours of work will mean a lot for everybody having to go through all this,” Tetlow said.

The Ryan family drew a thin, blue line flag in their driveway while the children of the family waived American flags to show support and unity for the Mazurkiewicz family.

“They’ll just be made well aware of how important it is to come behind people in the community and to support them,” said Erika Ryan “How important it is to be a police officer these days, it’s a true act of bravery.”

Her daughter Paisley explained how the family got creative by putting blue tape over a yard light to make their house shine blue as the procession drove by.

“We’re just going to be holding up flags to show how much we love and support him because they work really hard to keep everybody safe,” Paisley said.

One of the visitors to the funeral home is a biker group known as the Patriot Riders. Members of the group have lined up on the street outside the building waving American flags to support the department and the Mazurkiewicz family.

Lieutenant Greg Bello gave his thanks while discussing how much of a role model Officer Mazurkiewicz was to the police department.

“One of our highest honors is the excellent police service award. That’s when you really go out of your way to get. It’s a tough one, I sit on the board to our awards committee. He’s received that award 17 times. He also has a life-saving award, six-to-seven unit accommodations, Chief letters,” Lt. Bello said. “That’s well over 50 incidents that have risen to the level of having documental certification awards. At the same time as having zero in his disciplinary file. So you want to talk about a role model of an officer, Officer Mazurkiewicz is that role model.”

The funeral for Officer Mazurkiewicz will take place Monday at the Blue Cross Arena. Officials from the Rochester Police Department ask that no uninvited members of the public attend the funeral.

JUST IN🚨: The casket of @RochesterNYPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is being escorted now through @TPerinton. The motorcade is coming off Mason Rd. & turning onto Ayrault Rd. on its way to the Public Safety Building. His funeral is set for tomorrow at noon. #ROC #EOW pic.twitter.com/XkjNcCfbIB — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) August 1, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.