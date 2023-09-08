ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction is well underway at the Perinton Skatepark.

The project was approved late last year. The process to make the Perinton Skatepark started during the pandemic when people needed more outdoor activities.

Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna said that kids, organized by the Fairport Skatepark Initiative, came to public meetings to advocate for one.

The project was approved in late 2022 along with financial support from the state. It’s at a 40 plus acre lot in the lower part of the Perinton park.

Along with making the skatepark with tons of community input, they’re making the sidewalks ADA-accessible and are adding extra parking spaces.

Hanna says it’s good to utilize a mostly vacant space that not only is centralized, is nearby other businesses — but is right next to their most popular park.

Greg Pilato of the Fairport Skatepark Iniative said how this can help the community.

“It had a parking lot and not much else, it was a former site of a road that was relocated, so we thought this would be the perfect location,” Hanna said. “It’s great in terms of building social skills, can help increasing children’s ability to have an active lifestyle, and it has shown benefits for mental health as well. It’s going to be great for adults and kids alike.”

Supervisor Hanna also said that a wet summer might have delayed construction a little bit, but they’re still pretty optimistic that this will be open by the beginning of next year.

The skatepark initiative is also doing a raffle to help support extra amenities at the park. More information can be found here.