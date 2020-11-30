Construction begins to transform abandoned Perinton post office into Starbucks, Chipotle

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Perinton post office will soon be the new home of a Chipotle restaurant and a Starbucks.

The abandoned post office, located in the Perinton Square Plaza, should be completely transformed and the stores will be ready to open within the next six months. Construction began in October, and has been moving along quickly. Officials say this is because they are tucked into a corner and have no traffic to deal with.

Each restaurant will have a separate drive-thru and separate dining rooms.

The new Louise Slaughter post office on Ayrault Road has been renovated, and just needs a new sign.