ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 sat down with Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham to learn more about an alleged murder in the town involving a man with dementia.

Ronald Salyer, 89, is suspected of murdering his wife Jane Salyer. The two lived together at their Franklin Street home.

According to police, it appears he strangled her in their bathroom with a towel. Her body was found in the bathroom by a home health aide, alongside her husband, who was found in poor health.

He was brought to the hospital, where police say he’s currently unconscious. Police say if he recovers, he could be facing a second degree murder charge.

“Essentially what would happen is – it would go to a court process and the court would call for a culpability hearing to determine if he’s culpable or not,” Dunham said. “Then it would be up to the doctors and psychiatrists to determine if he’s culpable to stand trial. It doesn’t appear he’s in good enough health to move forward with that at this time.”

Police say this investigation is ongoing.