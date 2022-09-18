PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Wickham Farms announced that their Honeycrisp apples are ready to be picked this year, in an event they call “Honeycrisp Weekend.”

The event kicked off on Saturday and will run through Sunday until 7 p.m. According to officials from Wickham Farms, they have 1,500 Honeycrisp apple trees.

Along with apple picking, visitors are invited to try the farm’s Fall Shake Up — a beverage that is a mixture of apple cider, slushy, and ice cream with a donut on top. Other treats include apple cider donuts, apple nachos, and funnel cakes topped with apples.

More information about the event — including admission for picking the apples — can be found on Wickham Farm’s website.