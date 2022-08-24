PENFIELD N.Y. (WROC) — Wickham farms is kicking off its maze season this Friday to honor a special organization in our area. This year, the farm is commemorating Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp’s 100th anniversary.

The camp serves children with disabilities and their families.The four-acre corn maze at the farm will be open to the public through the end of october. It’s a sunshine camp theme paying tribute to the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp.

The sunshine camp is a fully accessible residential summer camp that has met the needs of children with paralysis and other physical challenges and their families since 1922.

It’s the only camping facility of its kind in greater Rochester that gives children with special needs unique overnight camping experiences and allows them to just be kids.

Dale Wickham, the co-owner of Wickham Farm, says they’re happy to honor the sunshine camp this year with their maze.

“So our mission is centered around family fun for guests of all ages and all backgrounds, and one of our core values is developing our young people,” Wickham said. “So working with the sunshine camp, a place that allows people, no matter what challenges they face to play and make memories, is right at the core of what we do and developing the next generation of future leaders.”

Wickham farms employs people from the rotary sunshine camp and they will be at the maze on Friday, Aug. 26 to talk about their experiences.

“Aug. 25 I have members from the sunshine camp here to greet folks as they are entering the maze telling a little bit about why the sunshine camp has been important to them, why it’s important to us here on the farm so that it will be special for this year’s maze as well.”

If you’re interested in joining to help celebrate, the farm is open everyday except Wednesdays now through Halloween from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.