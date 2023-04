ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday night for two teenagers reported missing from The Children’s Home on Penfield Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jayshawn Rouse and Jamotti Fulton ran away from the Penfield foster home.

Rouse, 16, was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and red sweatpants. Fulton, 13, was wearing a red sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.