PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — There will be an increased police presence at Penfield High School this week, after the discovery of what school officials called “threatening graffiti” on the campus.

According to a letter sent to parents, a staff member found the graffiti in a bathroom Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate. They found no evidence of a credible threat, but the investigation will continue.

Superintendent Thomas Putnam said no further information could be shared.

Read the letter from the Penfield Central School District

Dear Penfield Families,

We would like to share with you that this afternoon, a staff member found potentially threatening graffiti on the wall of a bathroom at Penfield High School. The staff member reported the graffiti to the administration immediately, which began an investigation. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called, and though there is no evidence of a credible threat, the investigation is still ongoing. Therefore, we cannot share any additional details at this time. Please know that the safety and security of our students is always a top priority, and we continue to take any possible threat very seriously. We ask that you continue to partner with us in stressing the importance of “if you see something, say something” with your students.

As an assurance, there will be a police presence on the PHS campus throughout the week.

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Thomas K. Putnam, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools