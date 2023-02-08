ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Bay Trail Middle School student was arrested Wednesday, after allegedly bringing a realistic replica gun to school.

According to the Penfield Central School District, a student told a teacher that they saw another student with a toy gun Wednesday morning. The teacher told an administrator, and the student was taken out of class.

The district says the replica gun was found in the 13-year-old student’s backpack. Administrators say the student got the gun from a 14-year-old student, and had been “displaying it to others.”

According to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the student pointed the realistic replica handgun down a crowded hallway.

“We can only imagine the fear this instilled in students who were in that hallway,” the MCSO said. “We take these matters seriously and investigate them thoroughly.”

The MCSO ticketed the 13-year-old student for menacing. An investigation into the 14-year-old student is in progress. The district says both students involved will be disciplined under its code of conduct.

“We are proud of the student who reported this concern and continue to encourage our students that if they see something, say something,” said Superintendent Thomas Putnam. “We are grateful for our partnership with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and to everyone who responded quickly to this incident to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” he added.