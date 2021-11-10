UPDATE: Police search for missing teen last seen in Penfield

UPDATE
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Heagney was found safe in Rochester Wednesday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ORIGINAL STORY
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Wednesday for a missing teenager from Penfield.
According to police, 15-year-old Alyssa Heagney was last seen at the YMCA on Route 250 in Penfield Wednesday morning.
Heagney is described as 5’1″ and 100 pounds with brown eyes, red hair, and a mole on her upper lip. Police say she was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a red and black hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.