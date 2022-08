PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield Monday evening.

Police said Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with New York registration JPW-6524.

Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury and may be in need of help. Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (585) 428-6666, or 911.