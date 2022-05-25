PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway after a suspicious man attempted to engage with an 11-year-old child from Penfield, local deputies announced Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, officials learned that an unknown male driving a grey mid-sized SUV tried to start a conversation with a child while inside his vehicle.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Monday in the neighborhood of Yorktown Drive and Triple Diamond Way in Penfield. The man approached the child twice, but the minor in question rode off and reported the incident to his mother, deputies say.

Officials specified that the man did not exit his vehicle or make physical contact with the child.

He is believed to be a white male, in the 20 to 40 age group, with a slim build and short brown hair. Police say his intentions are not known at this time.

In response to the incident, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrol in the surrounding area of the interaction. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

