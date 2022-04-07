PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti has been threatened via voicemail, according to the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office.

Officials released the information Thursday stating they take all threats seriously.

The wrote in a statement, “We are collaborating with the town to insure the safety of all the employees, as well as those visiting the town campus. We have initiated special attentions to the Town Offices and will be conducting a security survey of the building.”

This threat comes following a week of Penfield homeowners receiving letters from the town stating their new home assessment, many of those assessments coming in higher than anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, check back with News 8 for updates.