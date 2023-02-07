ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marie Cinti has stepped down from her role as Penfield Town Supervisor, the town announced Tuesday.

Currently, Deputy Town Supervisor Debbie Drawe will oversee the day-to-day operations until another supervisor is chosen.

“I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not enough hours in the day to take care of the Town, to take care of my parents, be present for the rest of my family, and take care of myself,” Cinti said in a statement. “The Supervisor job is a full-time PLUS role —behind the desk as well as in front of the community… I deeply appreciate the support of the entire community, including our staff, over the past year. I am confident the Town of Penfield will be in great hands.”

Cinti announced her resignation to the Town on Monday.

“I’d like to thank Marie for her service to the community,” Drawe said. “I know she cares deeply for the residents of Penfield, and our Town Board will continue forward with the great work Marie started. I will continue overseeing Town operations and want to thank all Town staff members for their continued commitment to providing excellent service to our community.”