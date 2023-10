ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at Penfield High School are taking a walk to help women and girls on the other side of the world.

Members of the school’s “Girl Up” chapter have been raising funds for the Ugandan Water Project, culminating Friday in a one mile walk. It symbolizes the walk women in Uganda have to make every day for clean water.

Students who spoke to News 8 said this really changed the way that they view the world. They raised more than $2,000 over the last two weeks.