Penfield student dies after being hit by a car while crossing the street in Rochester

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — An 11th grade student at Penfield High School was pronounced dead Sunday after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a city street with his father Friday night.

Matthew Bittner passed away Sunday morning.

Penfield High School will have mental health members join in all of Matthew’s classes Monday to support students and teachers. Day-long seminars will also take place tomorrow as counselors will take the opportunity to process the tragedy in smaller groups with students.

LeAnna Watt, Penfield High School Principal, released a statement Sunday and in part said:

“We know that tragic news such as this is hard to make sense of; it can be shocking, triggering and can certainly hit hard for those who knew him well. It will be important for us to pause, acknowledge this loss to our community and to be responsive to what our staff and students need; we trust that our teachers will know when and how to return to normal (which is also okay).”

“Please take good care and be safe with your families tonight; keep Matthew and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

