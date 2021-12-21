Penfield school bus drivers treated to special ‘thank you’ breakfast

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Bus drivers in the Penfield Central School District got a special treat Tuesday morning.

Several Facebook groups raised money to them a special staff breakfast as a thank you for their working bringing students to and from schools.

The breakfast was supplied by Tree Town Café and additional money raised went towards a new coffee maker to replace a broken one.

After the @PenfieldCSD bus drivers get done with their routes today they will be treated to this nice spread from members of the community. A way of saying thank you for all the hard work this year and every year ! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/uE5ftUjvGj — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) December 21, 2021

“We noticed a couple weeks ago we had some local districts struggling to have enough bus drivers to get their school days going, and it’s a really big deal,” said Kaitlin Discoll, who organized the breakfast. “We just realized we hadn’t appreciated our own bus drivers recently so we wanted to get everyone together and try to send some appreciation their way. “

Driscoll also noted that bus drivers have a special impact on students being the first and last face they see each school day. She says this makes their job even more important because it can impact student attitudes during the day and when they get home.