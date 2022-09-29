PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Athletes from the Penfield Central School District delivered their first collection of donations to veterans and their families on Thursday as part of the “Penfield Promise” initiative.

The families, community members, and opponents connected to the district’s sports teams bring donated items to each game. The athletes sort through the items and create care packages to be delivered to E.L. Tower for the residents.

Different teams are assigned different items to collect to create and maintain a food pantry for E.L. Tower. Penfield High School Principal LeAnna Watt explains the responsibility people in the community have.

“The point of this is really to have students understand that we have a greater responsibility to the community around us as well,” Watt said. “When we see that there are people around us in Rochester and in our community who have need, that we have an obligation to try to help “