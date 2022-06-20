PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Penfield threw it’s 30th annual golf tournament to support local charities on Monday, June 20.

In conjunction with the Penfield Rotary Club and the Kiwanis Club of Penfield-Perinton, the tournament features $150 tickets for lunch, golf, and dinner.

100% of the proceeds will go to local charities that service the community.

Previous charities that have received funding include the Golisano Children’s Hospital, Penfield High School’s Don Mack Scholarship fund, the Villa of Hope, and various local food pantries.

The golf tournament, which takes place at Shadow Lake Golf Club on Five Mile Line Road, kicked off at 11:30 a.m., with dinner, a raffle giveaway, and an award ceremony starting at 5 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Penfield-Perinton is an international service organization that focuses on fundraising and support for child-focused charities. The Penfield Rotary Club is also an international organization that supports the community through service projects.