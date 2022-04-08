PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A local high school robotics team has qualified for the world championships in Houston, Texas this year and they need the communities’ help to get there.

Penfield High School’s FIRST Robotics Team 1511 Rolling Thunder is prepping for the big competition they are set to take off for come April 19th.

FIRST stands for, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology. It’s an organization that works to inspire kids to become the next generation of STEM leaders through healthy competition and community outreach.

Hailey Layton is a junior at PHS and has been involved in FIRST her entire high school career.

“FIRST, to me has been this amazing experience, it has completely changed my life,” Layton said. “It’s really like opened my eyes up to a completely new career, a completely new opportunity. And it’s given me so many life experiences that I will never forget.”

Within the program, a new game is announced every year that teams from around the world will build a robot to perform in. This year’s game is called Rapid React, also the game the team will be playing at the world championship in Houston.

Nicole Leute is 1511’s team captain as well as apart of the group that competes on the field during competition, also known as the drive team.

“It’s a game where we score balls into a lower and upper goal. And then, of course, dodging defense and all the other robots that are around and balls flying all over the field. And then in the last 30 seconds of the match, we hang on our hangar, which is composed of basically ascending monkey bars, so we have to traverse up to as many bars as we can climb,” Leute said.

Not only does the team build robots that can hang and throw balls, they’re also spreading their knowledge to future students in FIRST.

“One important aspect of being a part of this robotics team is that we do a lot of work with our younger generations of our next FIRST leaders, our next STEM innovators,” Leute said. “We have ranging from kindergarten all the way up to where we are. We’ve mentored teams all the way in between there. It’s a great way to sort of pass on the ideas that we’ve learned, but teaching it to the younger kids in a way that they understand and that they feel inspired to be a part of this in the future.”

This season, the team from Penfield qualified for championships not for their robot building skills, but for the impact they have on their community. The Chairman’s award is the most prestigious award a team can win, meaning they are a model team.

Nick Vessa is a senior at PHS, as well as a Chairman’s presenter on 1511. He says winning the Chairman’s award is nothing short of an honor.

“It’s important to do the community outreach, because not only does it teach you valuable skills, like interacting with the public, and also presenting and talking to people about all the stuff that you’ve done, but it allows us to show that we are more than just robots, and we really care about the community that supports us so well,” Vessa said.

Lead mentor Larry Lewis has been has been involved with the team for 18 years now. However, he says every initiative the team takes on is student-led, giving those students leadership skills they wouldn’t have otherwise.

“When they go to college, and they learn all the math and the science or the tools. What separates them from their other peers is their leadership experience. Two applicants on paper might look exactly the same, but that leadership experience is really what’s going to make them stand out,” Lewis said.

As an engineer himself, Lewis understands that building robots is cool and all but said FIRST offers so much more than just that.

“This is a safe haven for a lot of different students from a lot of different backgrounds,” Lewis said. “We’re home to a lot of kids that otherwise don’t have that activity or don’t have that thing. So, that means a lot to me to know that we’re providing that to them.”

The Penfield Robotics team is not the only local team that will be heading to Houston for champs. Teams from Spencerport and Churchville-Chili High Schools have qualified as we.

All three teams are looking for help from the community to get them to championships.

You can find links to donate below:

Penfield High School – FIRST Robotics Team 1511, Rolling Thunder:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-first-robotics-team-1511-go-to-championships

Spencerport High School – FIRST Robotics Team 3015, Ranger Robotics:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-3015-ranger-robotics-travel-to-worlds

Churchville-Chili High School – FIRST Robotics Team 340, G.R.R.:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-grr-team-340-from-churchville-attend-champs