PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The third annual Grateful Red Music Festival is coming back to the Penfield Amphitheater, combining music, robotics, and community organizations.

Created by Penfield High School Robotics Team 1511 Rolling Thunder, the festival is a fundraiser for both the team and an annual beneficiary partner.

“One of our students on the team decided that he wanted to combine his love for robotics and music by creating this fundraiser,” robotics student Morgan Szydlowski said.

Attendees can enjoy local food truck staples Macarollin’, Bay Vista Taqueria, and Kona Ice. Additionally, the following bands will be performing throughout the afternoon:

Organ Fairchild

Hey Mabel

Space Octopus Blues Band

Judah

The Old Souls Band

The festival is scheduled for Aug. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and tickets are $5 for kids, and $10 for those over 12. Tickets are available online.

This year’s community partner is the Ronald McDonald house, which provides housing, meals, and support for families of children in the hospital.

“A lot of our team members have personal experiences with staying in the Ronald McDonald House,” robotics student Marisa Zwick said. “I myself have had to stay in the hospital for prolonged periods of time, and the Ronald McDonald House was great for my family, as well as so many other students on the team.”

The team is hoping to top the $3,400 they raised last year, though they say “any amount of money raised towards a good cause matters.”

“There will be more bands and a lot of stuff for kids to do,” robotics student Jacob Koles said. “It’s a very family friendly event. There will be food trucks, and it will just all around be a good time for people that will also support a very good cause.”