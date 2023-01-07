The Penfield High School FIRST Robotics Team listening to the rules on Saturday, January 7, 2022.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield High School FIRST robotics team just found out today the rules for their first competition of their 2023 season.

Students in the team said the elements announced help determine what kind of robot they will build for the game. Since they will be designing it to overcome those specific obstacles.

The team captain said the game pieces announced today are elements that are completely new to the team. Organizers say that students don’t need any experience to get involved.

“I think it’s important for kids to realize, there’s no criteria to join because it is project based learning so you learn by doing,” Kadence Ostheller, Communications and Outreach Coordinator for Penfield Robotics, said. “You don’t sit down and read a textbook, you don’t have to be good at math or science. You just need to be willing to learn and it could really change your life just like it’s changed ours.”

After the game reveal broadcast, the team began brainstorming their designs.