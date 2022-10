ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield Central School District on Wednesday announced the passing of a Penfield High School student.

On the school district’s website, they announced that senior Nathan Weidel passed away in the morning. No official details have been released about his passing.

School officials ask that students and staff respect the privacy of Weidel’s family and encourage families to reach out to a school counselor or principal for additional support.