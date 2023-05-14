PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Debbie Drawe was appointed as Penfield’s Town Supervisor on May 10.

Drawe had been overseeing the day-to-day operations of the position following the step down of former Town Supervisor Marie Cinti in February.

Drawe previously served as the Deputy Supervisor of Penfield.

“It has been a privilege to lead our community for the past few months, and I look forward to continuing this work,” Drawe said. “I want to extend my deep appreciation to Town staff for their work during this period of transition.”

Drawe will be the Town Supervisor until December 2023.