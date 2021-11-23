Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Creek Street in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield man is dead after being hit by a car on Creek Street Tuesday evening.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old driver was headed northbound on Creek Street around 5:15 p.m. when he hit 57-year-old Brett Anderson, who was walking on or near the shoulder of the road.

Anderson was pronounced dead at Rochester General Hospital.

Investigators say the driver was detained at the scene under suspicion of impaired driving. He was ultimately ticketed for a traffic infraction.

Monroe County Sheriffs are on scene of a car accident, involving a pedestrian, on Creek st between Plank rd and Empire Blvd. There’s no further info at this time. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Yrk3DaTfpL — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) November 23, 2021

