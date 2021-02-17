Pandemic brings changes to Ash Wednesday ritual, meaning stays the same

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ash Wednesday has been a bit different in the age of COVID-19, with parishioners able to receive a sprinkling of ashes, but not on the forehead as usual.

Some churches, like St. Joseph’s in Penfield, are observing Ash Wednesday that is in a socially distant format, and is actually an Italian tradition in certain parts of the Catholic country.

Ash Wednesday is part of the Lenten journey marked by the sign of the cross on the forehead, in most years anyways. 2021 has some slight adjustments. Father Jim Schwartz of St. Joseph’s says it’s on the crown of the head.

“It’s important to see that no matter whether you sprinkle it on the crown of your head, of make the sign of the cross on your forehead, the meaning is the same,” Father Schwartz said.

Fr. Jim Schwartz at St. Joseph’s in Penfield talked with @News_8 about Ash Wednesday in the age of Covid-19… he sprinkled ashes above my head instead of making the sign of the cross on my forehead. He did this for around 200 others this morning pic.twitter.com/kwQSA2mUJc — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 17, 2021

He says in parts of Italy, it’s how this ritual has always been done. He added that the change locally went over well Wednesday with more than 200 people showing up for a socially-distant mass.

For months though, many parishioners have viewed the mass over an online stream. Father Schwartz says if you couldn’t make it for ashes or communion, it’s OK.

“We have many people following Ash Wednesday on live streaming,” he said.

Father Schwartz says if your heart’s open and you stream the Mass, it won’t cost you any points with “the man upstairs.” It is a pandemic, after all.

“My firm conviction is that the Lord understands better than we understand,” he said.

If you missed the homily earlier and are looking for something to give up for Lent, Father Schwartz has a suggestion:

“Perhaps we should fast from criticizing others and making judgements,” he said.

Father Schwartz says he never wants to discourage anyone from coming to the church, and they can operate at a decent capacity still. He’s looking forward to the day the pews can be full again, though and this pandemic is at an end.

If you’re interested in tuning into a streamed service from St. Joseph’s, you can watch online here.