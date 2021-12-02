‘NO weapon in school:’ Penfield school district reassures parents after concerning social media post

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) –The Penfield Central School District sent a message to parents Thursday afternoon, addressing a social media post which caused some concern.
According to the district, a student posted photos of online pictures of a gun to Snapchat after a “minor altercation” in the high school Wednesday.
The district said other students made administrators aware of the photos Thursday, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate.
The district said there were no guns brought to the school and no threats made against the school or students.
The incident remains under investigation.
The district said the student involved would face disciplinary measures. In the meantime, the district is reminding parents to talk to their children about appropriate uses of social media.
Dear PHS Families,
I would like to address a concerning situation we were made aware of today. Yesterday, after a minor altercation at school, a student shared concerning photos of online pictures of a gun via Snap Chat.
Fellow students brought the Snap Chat posts to the attention of the administration earlier today; we applaud them for coming forward with this information. Once notified, the administration immediately investigated and contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
We want to be clear that there was NO weapon in school and there was NO threat made against the school or another student. The district is continuing to work with the sheriff’s department in its investigation into this incident in and out of school.
We want to assure you that we take these issues very seriously and the student involved in this incident will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with our Code of Conduct.
We understand that these situations can raise parents’ and students’ concerns, but we ask for your patience and understanding as we endeavor to maintain the safety and dignity of all involved.
Thank you for your understanding and for continuing to have ongoing conversations with your students about appropriate use of social media.
LeAnna Watt, Principal
Penfield High School