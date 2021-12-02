‘NO weapon in school:’ Penfield school district reassures parents after concerning social media post

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) –The Penfield Central School District sent a message to parents Thursday afternoon, addressing a social media post which caused some concern.

According to the district, a student posted photos of online pictures of a gun to Snapchat after a “minor altercation” in the high school Wednesday.

The district said other students made administrators aware of the photos Thursday, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called in to investigate.

The district said there were no guns brought to the school and no threats made against the school or students.

The incident remains under investigation.

The district said the student involved would face disciplinary measures. In the meantime, the district is reminding parents to talk to their children about appropriate uses of social media.

