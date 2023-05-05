ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Believe it or not, summer is not too far away and for some Rochester area students that means finding summer work.

Officials with the Penfield School District are lending a helping hand. They partnered with the Penfield Business Chamber to host the summer job fair on Friday.

There were over a dozen local businesses in attendance all hoping to meet potential employees, or interns.

Organizers say this is a wonderful opportunity for both students and community members to make connections or even plan for the future.

“I believe it brings awareness to the kids. Some of these kids are not going on to college, some of these career that they can pursue,” Penfield Business Chamber President Amity Decker said. “We do have a financial group over there too. You don’t need a college degree necessarily you can move right up, and you can make a career out of this without a degree. Trades are important as well.”

Organizers add the program alleviates some of the stress that comes with applying for jobs especially for those who haven’t graduated high school yet.

This is the second year the event has been held.