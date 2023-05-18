PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece resident was arrested Wednesday after threatening to shoot a Penfield Town Justice, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Penfield Town Court for threats against a Town Justice Tuesday morning. Investigators said a man called the court, identified himself as Geoffrey Irwin and wanted to speak to someone about his upcoming case.

Irwin then became upset during the phone call, and allegedly threatened to shoot the judge.

Deputies say they set up a secure perimeter out of an abundance of caution and because of the proximity to the nearby school, recreation center, and library. They arrested Irwin on Wednesday as he arrived at Penfield Town Court for his previously scheduled hearing.

Greece resident Geoffrey L. Irwin, 40 is charged with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and making a threat of mass harm.

Irwin was arraigned in Webster Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $10,000 cash, $20,000 partial bond, and $30,000 secured bond.