ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield robotics held their rochester rally for local robotics teams today! They’ve been holding this event in the community for about 18 years.

The team says it’s an opportunity for local robotics teams to test their robots before real competitions, which begin this week.

The team’s VIP ambassador says his favorite part of the program, is that there is space for everyone on the team.

“I like that there is this big community of people,” Jacob Koles, VIP Ambassador, said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re gonna be an engineer, going into political science, there is a role for you on this team. Whether it’s through our community service efforts, advocacy efforts, marketing, helping to build the robot. There’s always a role for every single person on the team and that’s what makes this program so great.”

The team is also advocating for the state to provide funding to Title 1 schools — so that they can create their own First robotics teams, and have the same opportunities.