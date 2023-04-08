The fire appeared to be mostly put out at approximately 7:15 p.m. (Daniel Finkelstein / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters are currently battling a fire at the Penbrooke Meadow Apartments in the Town of Penfield.

Details are limited at this time, but News 8 staff are currently on scene. As of 7:15 p.m. the fire is mostly under control, with some smoke coming from inside still. Flames are still popping up.

The roof of at least one building has sustained severe damage, staff on scene said.

Firefighters confirmed that there were no injuries, and everyone was able to evacuate safely.

