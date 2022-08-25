ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daisy Flour Mill has new owners, according to the town of Penfield. The permit says that the building is now owned by Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Avon. The building had been vacant since 2019.

The new name of the business will be Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill. The town of Penfield says the brewery got a special permit that will allow for brewing on-site, as well as outdoor seating. The permit also says they will renovate the exterior.

A spokesperson with the town of Penfield said in March earlier this year, “the town board voted to on the approval of a special permit to allow the microbrewery with tap room and outdoor seating at this location.”

In 2021, Historic Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield is up for sale with a cool price tag of $625,000, which comes with some 14,000 square feet, nearly three acres of land, and all the included furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

It’s a National Register of Historic Places site, and has been a popular dining destination since its revitalization in the 1970s, said realtor Matthew Chatfield in 2021.

News 8 has reached out to Rising Storm Brewery Company for comment, and have not yet heard back.

A major transformation from its early years in the 1800s as a commercial flour mill, but much of the building’s historic charm and character has been retained, included machinery, hand-hewn beams, and rustic pine flooring and wall coverings, Chatfield says.Golfer’s paradise: House for sale in Webster has a golf course as its lawn

With its industrial roots, the facility has been given some modern improvements, including two commercial kitchens, tandem walk-in cooler and freezer, as well as a 3,000 square foot ballroom that can accommodate events up to 160 guests, with extra capacity in the multi-level dining and bar areas.

According to the listing, the property — located on Blossom Road and surrounded by Ellison Park — is suited for adaptive reuse which could include loft office, boutique retail, cafe dining, classrooms, health and wellness, conference space, wine bar, brewery or bistro space.