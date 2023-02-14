A public input session on the plan is being held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Penfield Town Hall. (Photo: Dan Gross)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The town of Penfield has issued a proposal in January to turn the historic Clark House on the Shadow Pines property into an event space.

A public input session on the plan is being held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Penfield Town Hall. There will be no vote, but residents of the town will be able to voice their opinions.

Also on the docket is a public input session regarding the barn across Clark Road. The town says that it has suffered a partial collapse.

Back in 2018, the town of Penfield acquired the Shadow Pines lot, a former 212-acre golf course from the company Dolomite. The course closed two years prior.

Along with the land, was the historic Clark House, which has been vacant for years. Director of Communications for the town, Chris Tanea, said that the building used “be a golf shop, pro shop, (and) restaurant.”

Part of this event space proposal includes renderings from Bergman Architects, and to preserve the historic part of the building.

“Thee front portion that faces Clark Road that is the original Clark House, if you will, and it is designated a local landmark,” Tanea said, adding that the town is exploring what to do with the additions that make up the rest of the building.

“Whether it’s for your wedding, graduation party, and whatnot… (It) is a need we see in the community, and that is one of the reasons we have identified this facility for that use as an event space,” Tanea said.

Tanea adds that the work on the Clark House is part of a larger effort to revitalize the old golf course. Walking trails and disc golf have been added, and he said that a hiking trail is possibly in the works for the space as well.