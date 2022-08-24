Update

The missing vulnerable adult alert for Nicholas Biermann has been cancelled as of 9:28 a.m. Thursday.

Original

ONTARIO CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann.

Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.

Biermann’s pickup truck was found near the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. His wallet and phone were inside.

A body was found around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday off a foot trail roughly 1 mile away from Biermann’s truck, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the body is that of a male, and will be taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Officer for identification.

A cause of death has not been released.

While they are awaiting formal confirmation, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have no reason to believe its not Biermann. They also said the family has been involved in the search since the beginning.