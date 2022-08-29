SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WROC) — The body found on Wednesday in Ontario County has been confirmed to be a missing Penfield man, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield. Officials issued a missing vulnerable adult alert for Biermann, who had a traumatic brain injury.

Biermann’s pickup truck was found near the Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater Wednesday morning. His wallet and phone were found inside.

Later that afternoon, a body was found off a foot trail roughly one mile away from Biermann’s truck, deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.