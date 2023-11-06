ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A toilet paper cutting marked a major milestone for Penfield Little League Softball Monday.

They rolled out a new bathroom facility at Veterans Memorial Park in the town.

The new heated structure includes two bathrooms and is located adjacent to the softball fields in the southwest corner of the park. Previously a port-a-potty sat in its place.

Officials say this was a years-long endeavor, something softball players advocated for since the baseball players already had one.

“This is so much more than a bathroom,” said Dan Watson, Penfield Little League VP of Softball Operations. “It’s a symbol of equality for softball in Penfield. It’s a symbol of commitment to youth fast pitch softball and what were doing. And more than anything this bathroom is a symbol that advocacy works.”

The bathrooms were funded in part by a grant from NYS Senator Samra Brouk. They will be open year round for all park visitors.