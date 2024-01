ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 20 cats were removed from what officials called a “hoarding situation” in Penfield Monday.

Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement Investigators saved 19 cats from a home on Whalen Road Monday. They said more cats would be removed from the location Tuesday.

Investigators said they would be able to share more information about the cats and their health Tuesday morning.