Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
What do you think about Mayor Lovely Warren?
Video
Top Stories
Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
‘C.A.R.E.’ aims to clean up North Clinton, deliver treatment to those with drug problems
Video
Fairport cruise Colonial Belle worried about staying afloat next season due to winter docking issues
Video
Victor Swim Club trains in lake as pools stay closed due to COVID
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
Bills getting ready for Titans as usual; Milano, Wallace suffer longer term injuries
Top Stories
Bills hit jackpot in Vegas with ‘playoff caliber’ experience
Josh Norman shines in Bills debut
Bills Gameday Recap: Week 4 vs. Raiders
Bills improve to 4-0 thanks to big defensive plays late vs. Raiders
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
What do you think about Mayor Lovely Warren?
Video
Top Stories
Fairport cruise Colonial Belle worried about staying afloat next season due to winter docking issues
Video
Top Stories
Victor Swim Club trains in lake as pools stay closed due to COVID
Video
Town of Penfield won’t raise taxes next year to help residents amid pandemic
Video
Weather forecast: Rain & wind on the way
In new video, Michelle Obama accuses Trump of racism and ‘breathtaking failures’
Video
Lifestyle
Destination NY
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll: Senior Salute
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Community Photos
First Responders Spotlight
Reimagining NY
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
‘C.A.R.E.’ aims to clean up North Clinton, deliver treatment to those with drug problems
Video
Top Stories
Fairport cruise Colonial Belle worried about staying afloat next season due to winter docking issues
Video
Town of Penfield won’t raise taxes next year to help residents amid pandemic
Video
Monroe County’s Halloween 2020 health and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating
Video
‘Love thy neighbor’: 2 Texas women bridge divide over presidential candidates
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Penfield
Town of Penfield won’t raise taxes next year to help residents amid pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe County’s Halloween 2020 health and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating
Video
Use of force: Did Rochester officers follow protocol the night they encountered Daniel Prude?
Video
Gov. Cuomo: ‘If the infection rate increases, we’ll be forced to close down’
Video
Historic ‘first white child’ sign removed in Fairport: ‘It’s not appropriate’
Video
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, co-defendants plead not guilty at arraignment
Video
Fairport cruise Colonial Belle worried about staying afloat next season due to winter docking issues
Video
In new video, Michelle Obama accuses Trump of racism and ‘breathtaking failures’
Video
Stimulus checks: Trump says no stimulus package ‘until after the election’
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Rain & wind on the way
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss