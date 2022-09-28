The active scene on Winding Country Lane the morning of Sept. 28, 2022. Emalee Burkhard / News 8 WROC)

Update

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has taken the man having the mental health crisis involved into custody.

Original

PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a domestic incident on Winding Country Lane in the Town of Parma.

Officials with the Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Office announced the investigation at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Winding Country Lane is currently blocked off to traffic at Ogden-Parma Town Line Road, according to News 8 staff on the Scene.

Shortly before 11 a.m., staff on scene confirmed the incident to be a mental health crisis. The man having the crisis is currently in negotiations with sheriff’s deputies. The only other occupant of the home has safely left the residence.

