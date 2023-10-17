ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of New York’s highway in Parma has been dedicated to a firefighter and soldier who passed away while serving in 2005.

Specialist Jason Hasenauer joined the Hilton Fire Department after graduating from Hilton High School in 2003. He has had a connection with Hilton’s firefighters ever since he joined the Hilton Fire Explorer Post at 14 years old.

Later on, Hasenauer joined the Army, but that did not stop him from keeping in touch with his friends at the Hilton Fire Dept.

On December 28, 2005, Private Hasenauer, who was serving in Afghanistan, died when a bomb went off and overturned the Humvee that he was inside. The other soldiers who were in the vehicle with him were injured. He was posthumously promoted to specialist first class.

Years later, a bill was passed to memorialize part of North Avenue in Parma as “Specialist Jason Hasenauer Memorial Highway.”

“We are proud to have this memorial highway named in honor of our son Jason, and we are happy that it is so close to home,” said Dan Hasenauer. “We are grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to keep his memory alive.”

In attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony were the family of Specialist Hasenauer, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, and Assemblyman Josh Jensen.

“He voluntarily joined his local fire department to keep his neighbors safe and became a member of the United States Army where he proudly fought for our freedoms and way of life. His legacy will forever be remembered as we dedicate this portion of highway in his honor,” said Sen. Ortt.

“Whether it was his military service as a member of the Army, or as a volunteer firefighter with the Hilton Fire Department, he always put service first, and with this dedication, his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Jensen.