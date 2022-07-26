PARMA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Parma has broken ground on a new flood resiliency project at Wautoma Beach Road. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation made the announcement Tuesday.

DEC says the $488,000 project in Parma is part of the state’s $300 million to increase resiliency and economic development along “flood-prone” roadways, which is also a part of New York State’s Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The DEC says that sections of Wautoma Beach Road in Parma have deteriorated over time, as they are low-lying and are prone to flooding.

The project will elevate some of those low-lying sections two feet above the flood level, will improve collection and drainage, and add shoulder protection.

“We are excited to see another transformative REDI project get underway,” Town of Parma Supervisor James Roose said in a statement. “The improvements being made to Wautoma Beach Road will mitigate the effects of future highwater events, helping the town of Parma to be better prepared when the water levels of Lake Ontario rise.”

Water levels on Lake Ontario are remaining above average. In a weekly water level update for the Great Lakes on April 15, the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) confirmed that water levels were below rates logged in 2021 on all lakes except for Lake Ontario.

As of April 15, Lake Ontario was 19 inches above levels logged one year prior. According to USACE, Lake Ontario is continuing to rise as it was also six inches above water levels logged one month before on March 15, 2022.

In the report, USACE said that the basin received between 0.5 and 2 inches of precipitation in the last week. This is slightly above average and brought the month-to-date average accumulated precipitation across the Great Lakes to 1.42 inches.

All lakes in the basin were reported to be above their long-term average April levels. By mid-May, water levels on the Great lakes are forecast to rise by three to four inches.

Predictions also indicated that Lake Ontario’s outflow through the St. Lawrence River will be above average in April.

Lake Michigan-Huron’s outflow through St. Clair River, Lake St. Clair’s outflow into Detroit and Lake Erie’s outflow into Niagara River will also be above average.