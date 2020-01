ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Our ‘Player of the Week’ segment is back, and we return with a player who is no stranger to pouring out a ton of points.

McQuaid Jesuit’s Kobe Long exploded for a career high: 44 points on Saturday, including 34 in the second half alone. He also scored 31 points on Thursday, and in both Thursday and Saturday’s games, Long drilled eight 3-pointers.

McQuaid has won five games in a row after a 2-6 start, and Long is now crowned our Player of the Week.