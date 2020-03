ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After a weekend of championships, there was plenty of candidates for Player of the Week.

We’ll go with Cal-Mum’s Vin Molisani. Molisani scored 32 points in the semi-finals on Monday, and followed with 29 more in Friday night’s title game. That helped the Red Raiders earn a second straight brick.

Molsani was named Tournament MVP. And now, he also gets to be Player of the Week.